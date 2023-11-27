Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

