10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $72,767.86 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

