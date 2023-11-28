10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $72,767.86 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
10x Genomics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TXG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on TXG
Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 10x Genomics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.