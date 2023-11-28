15,100 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

