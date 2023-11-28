2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 686,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 430,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
