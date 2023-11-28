Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.