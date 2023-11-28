Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.