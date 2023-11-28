AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY24 guidance at $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.30-$2.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.