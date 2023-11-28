Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 5,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,707 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 47.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 815,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,553 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,098,000,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.