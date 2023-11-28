Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.7 %
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
