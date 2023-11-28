Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.