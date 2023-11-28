Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 440,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,866,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Airspan Networks Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Airspan Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 322.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.