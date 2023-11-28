Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 440,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,866,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Airspan Networks Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.24.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Airspan Networks
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airspan Networks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.