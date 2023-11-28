Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.