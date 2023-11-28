Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Chris Sullivan Purchases 158,000 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan acquired 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £456.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,708.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.56).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

Further Reading

