Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ALFVY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

