Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $95.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.7 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

