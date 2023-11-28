Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

