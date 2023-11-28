Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Trading Down 2.7%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 33,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 57,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Allient Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $423.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Allient had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

About Allient

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.