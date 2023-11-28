Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Trading Down 2.7%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 33,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 57,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
Allient Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $423.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Allient had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allient Dividend Announcement
About Allient
Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allient
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.