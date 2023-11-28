Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Insider Phillip Rose Acquires 25,000 Shares

Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Rose purchased 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($37,261.59).

Phillip Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Phillip Rose purchased 198,222 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £251,741.94 ($317,976.43).

On Tuesday, October 24th, Phillip Rose acquired 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($40,419.35).

On Tuesday, September 19th, Phillip Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($16,041.43).

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.78. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,600.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

About Alpha Real Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.