American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $55.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

