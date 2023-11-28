American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Woodmark Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.27.
AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
