American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.