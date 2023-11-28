America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $489.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.55. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

