Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
