Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

