Analysts Offer Predictions for Valeura Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Valeura Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 27th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Valeura Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Valeura Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLE opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$343.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Valeura Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$4.23.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter.

In other Valeura Energy news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 958,000 shares of company stock worth $3,545,500 over the last three months. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

