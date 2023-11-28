Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $17.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.
DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
Dana Trading Down 1.6 %
Dana stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.50.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
