Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $17.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana Trading Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.