Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $42.38

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
