Analyzing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Humacyte and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 202.73%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Humacyte has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Humacyte and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 168.88 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -2.94 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.31

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Summary

Humacyte beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.