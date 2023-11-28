Analyzing Intchains Group (ICG) & Its Rivals

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intchains Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group Competitors 2075 8843 17591 631 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

53.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million $51.50 million -417.00 Intchains Group Competitors $19.06 billion $755.14 million 10.49

Intchains Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.14% -2.11% Intchains Group Competitors -136.65% -84.25% -7.14%

Summary

Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

