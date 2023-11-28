Analyzing Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Motorola Solutions and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $312.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $9.11 billion 5.84 $1.36 billion $9.89 32.42 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 17.30% 668.00% 14.83% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

