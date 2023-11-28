Analyzing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Zoom Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.23 -$10.35 million ($1.50) -0.42 Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.9% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 92.23, indicating that its share price is 9,123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pineapple Energy and Zoom Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -17.91% -17.39% -6.20% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Technologies beats Pineapple Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

