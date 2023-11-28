Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.