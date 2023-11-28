Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

