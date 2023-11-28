Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.1% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 281,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,194,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,829,000 after buying an additional 195,355 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Apple by 6.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 234,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Apple by 61.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

