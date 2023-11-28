Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,567,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $303,994,000 after acquiring an additional 169,962 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $154,330,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

