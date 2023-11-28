ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$21.35 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

