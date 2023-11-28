ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.