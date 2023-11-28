ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

