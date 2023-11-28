Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $67,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after buying an additional 138,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.55. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

