Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405,018.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
