Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405,018.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.