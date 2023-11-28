AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $30.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $148 EPS for the current fiscal year and $162 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,614.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,571.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,519.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in AutoZone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

