Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Stock Price Up 90.8%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 90.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 181,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

