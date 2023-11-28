Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 251.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,769 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 63.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 89,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.