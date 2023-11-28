B. Riley Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

