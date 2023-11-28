B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1,210.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 175,259 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 32.0% in the first quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 1,035,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

