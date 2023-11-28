Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Insider Sethu Vijayakumar Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,315.52).
Sethu Vijayakumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Sethu Vijayakumar acquired 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,420.36).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance
LON BGS opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 0.68. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 115.26 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.34.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
