Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Insider Sethu Vijayakumar Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,315.52).

Sethu Vijayakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sethu Vijayakumar acquired 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,420.36).

LON BGS opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 0.68. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 115.26 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.34.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

