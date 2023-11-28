Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCBNF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCBNF
Base Carbon Price Performance
Base Carbon Company Profile
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.