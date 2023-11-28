Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 19,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCBNF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

