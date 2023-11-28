Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

BECN stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

