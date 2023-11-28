Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 12,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Benchmark Metals Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

