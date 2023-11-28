Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Shares Down 0.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $359.58 and last traded at $361.34. 2,514,084 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $362.68.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.59.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hathaway

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,415,014 shares of company stock valued at $387,127,921.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

