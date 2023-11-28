BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

