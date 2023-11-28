Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $75.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.07.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

