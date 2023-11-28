BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 229.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

