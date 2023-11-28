BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,492,000 after purchasing an additional 454,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

